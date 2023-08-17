Sunnyfield Disability Services's rebooted New England Sports Day has gone off with a bang at the Tamworth Sports Dome.
Staged for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the annual event, it drew participants from around the region.
They took part in a host of activities, with fun the operative word.
Leader photographer Gareth Gardner was there to record the action.
Event organiser Shannon Golledge said the sports day was "an opportunity for all the disability groups and their clients to come together" and "get to know one another".
"It's just a really great day to bring all the different clients in from around the local area to have a bit of fun," she said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
