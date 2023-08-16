The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Restricted travel hindering daily farm work says frustrated side-by-side user

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:49am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers are being forced to accept a lesser form of transport with NSW road rules banning side-by-side vehicles from travelling faster than moving cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.