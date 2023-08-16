A small, but mighty crowd of Matildas fans have gathered at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) to watch the Matildas go all the way, on the big screen.
The action gets under way from 8pm, when the Matildas will take on England for a spot in the World Cup final.
Tamworth Regional Council Coordinator Visitor Economy Linda Bridges said there is a lot of excitement in the air.
"It is great we've been able to put this viewing together," she said.
"The event came together well after the Matildas penalty shootout on Saturday. It was just everyone [council] was in the right place at the right time to put this in place."
Matildas fan Fraser Simpson said he wants to see Australia "smash" out the English tonight.
"Nothing is better than getting a win over the Poms," he said.
"It is amazing I was on my feet when watching the penalty shootout [last Saturday] what a heart-stopping game."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
