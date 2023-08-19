The Country Mayors Association of NSW has called on the NSW Government to address critical priorities for regional and rural communities in the lead up to the September State Budget.
Tamworth Regional Council is one of the 84 member councils which form the association.
After extensive consultation with members, the association is presenting the NSW Government with a document which lists the top five priorities for rural and regional NSW.
Financial sustainability, housing, labour, transport and roads and health are the key areas members have asked the association to demand equity for those who choose to live in regional areas.
The association's position is that now is the time for the NSW Government to support our regions and not withdraw programs that a making a major difference.
To meet the challenges of housing, the association is seeking a commitment to a four-year funding program called the Building Country Homes Program that would help member councils increase the housing stock available.
Other asks are a NSW Skills Board to oversee the Department of Skills and Training review of the Smart and Skilled Program to find solutions to the inadequate access to apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship courses in country NSW.
READ ALSO:
The document also seeks a commitment to funding the Fixing Local Roads Program from 2023 to 2027 with provision for the inflation rate and changes to the terms for the program.
It was a great opportunity for our region to be in the national spotlight when the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre hosted the Bush Summit last week.
There were some key issues discussed which have real importance and relevance to our region such as water security as well as the transition to renewable energy and its possible impacts on regional communities.
I was heartened to hear the Prime Minster announce a $38 million investment in six long-term trials of drought-resilient farming practices funded from the Future Drought Fund.
The NSW Premier announced a doubling of the incentive for health workers who relocate to regional communities to $20,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.