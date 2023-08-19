The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Message from Tamworth Region mayor, Russell Webb

By Cr Russell Webb
August 19 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRC mayor Russell Webb addressed the Bush Summit in Tamworth on Friday, August 11. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
TRC mayor Russell Webb addressed the Bush Summit in Tamworth on Friday, August 11. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

The Country Mayors Association of NSW has called on the NSW Government to address critical priorities for regional and rural communities in the lead up to the September State Budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.