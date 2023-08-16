The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man dead after train crash on Callaghans Lane, near Quirindi

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has died after a ute and train collided at a railway crossing near Quirindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.