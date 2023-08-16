A MAN has died after a ute and train collided at a railway crossing near Quirindi.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at Callaghans Lane, five kilometres south of Quirindi, at about 2:45pm on Wednesday, August 16, following reports of the collision.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the crash and treated the driver of the ute, a man aged in his 60s.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.
Detectives attached to the Oxley Police District cordoned off the area, and set-up a crime scene.
The crash occurred before the Quirindi Train Station, as the train travelled northbound towards Tamworth.
The train was stopped at the crash while emergency services attended the scene.
No one on board was injured, but all passengers have had to leave the train.
Arrangements are being made to transfer the passengers by bus.
Officers remain at the scene as part of their investigations and will now prepare a report for the coroner.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
