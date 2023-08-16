A LAWYER has thanked a magistrate for letting her "ventilate" after a deadly crash case was hit by another delay.
Tamworth Local Court has heard police are still waiting for key pieces of evidence in the case against a man accused of being behind the wheel of a ute when it collided with a van on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Craig Crosland did not appear in the Tamworth court when police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom asked to adjourn the matter while police wait for dashcam footage, and medical evidence of injuries suffered during the crash.
"The brief [of evidence] is not compliant," she said.
READ ALSO:
"There's still some significant items outstanding."
Crosland is facing one charge of dangerous driving occasioning death; negligent driving occasioning death; and three counts of negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash on the New England Highway, near Kootingal, in March 2022.
The more serious dangerous driving charge - which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, if convicted - was levelled against the South Tamworth man in July.
In court, Crosland's Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said she couldn't technically "object" to the adjournment, but noted the matter had already been subject to a number of delays.
Ms McAuliffe said the six months the prosecution has to certify the charges restarted when the dangerous driving charge was laid.
"There's not much either of us can do, Your Honour," she said.
"I appreciate Your Honour letting me ventilate."
It's alleged the South Tamworth man was behind the wheel of a white 1988 Nissan Navara ute when it collided with a van near the Sandy Road and Porcupine Lane intersection on the New England Highway on March 28, 2022.
The police case is Crosland was driving the vehicle negligently, and dangerously, between 11.48am and 1.30pm that day.
Emergency services were called to the crash which saw four people hospitalised.
One person later died in hospital.
Following a lengthy police investigation, Crosland was charged by investigators in January.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The matter will return to court next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.