The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

It is 'imperative' Merriwa-Willow Tree road is fixed

By Newsroom
August 17 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the 90-day federal government road and rail infrastructure program review comes to an end, Upper Hunter Shire Council (UHSC) says it is imperative the MR358 project, the road between Merriwa and Willow Tree, is identified as a top priority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.