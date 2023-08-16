As the 90-day federal government road and rail infrastructure program review comes to an end, Upper Hunter Shire Council (UHSC) says it is imperative the MR358 project, the road between Merriwa and Willow Tree, is identified as a top priority.
The council has issued an urgent plea to the Federal Government to deliver on promised funds for the road.
UHSC mayor Maurice Collison said his council had made a commitment to its community to deliver the project.
"We urge the Federal Government to honour their commitment to fund it," Cr Collison said.
"Political promises must translate into action - our community deserves better."
The project, valued close to $50 million, was promised funding by the previous Coalition Government and NSW State Government.
The review, led by Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, was reportedly initiated to ensure the government's $120 billion, 10-year infrastructure investment is allocated to projects that enhance long-term productivity, economic growth, and regional development.
Last year, Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi, announced funding for the MR358 project from the Albanese Labor Government, however, Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the people of Merriwa and Willow Tree were still waiting.
Initially recognising the importance of this project and making a commitment to prioritising this project under the previous Coalition Government, Mr Joyce said the road was an important transport link connecting the New England Highway to the Golden Highway.
READ ALSO:
"Rebuilding this road will better connect our communities, boost local economies and enhance supply chain movement and productivity," he said.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the Merriwa to Willow Tree road was an important freight link for not just the Upper Hunter but the Liverpool Plains as well.
"Our council has done our bit by completing our section of this project and we support our good friends in the Upper Hunter Shire by calling upon the Federal Government to release the necessary funding so that this project can be completed - it is long overdue," Cr Hawkins said.
While the Upper Hunter Shire Council has completed its due diligence and is prepared for construction, the funds committed by federal and state governments have yet to materialise.
Both UHSC and Mr Joyce firmly believe the MR358 project fulfils all the criteria for funding under the infrastructure pipeline, including enhancing long-term productivity, supply chains, and economic growth.
Mr Joyce said state and federal Governments must deliver on their commitments and release the funds for "this crucial infrastructure project".
The Merriwa to Willow Tree road has a troubled history, beginning to crumble after heavy rain in early 2020, following a bungled upgrade and subsequent closure which created an extensive detour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.