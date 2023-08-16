The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Boxing: One2Boxing to send nine fighters to Golden Gloves

By Zac Lowe
August 16 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The One2Boxing cohort traveling to Queensland will feature (back row, from left) Marcus Hawkins, Rohan Martin, Denman, (front row, from left) Reid Gray, Ava Harrison, Sienna Carroll, and Shaun Kampe. Absent are Jharrel Lillycrap and Kyan Martin.
The One2Boxing cohort traveling to Queensland will feature (back row, from left) Marcus Hawkins, Rohan Martin, Denman, (front row, from left) Reid Gray, Ava Harrison, Sienna Carroll, and Shaun Kampe. Absent are Jharrel Lillycrap and Kyan Martin.

Last year, coach Jamie Carroll expected his One2Boxing cohort to find success at the club's first Golden Gloves tilt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.