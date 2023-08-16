Last year, coach Jamie Carroll expected his One2Boxing cohort to find success at the club's first Golden Gloves tilt.
This year, he is even more confident that his contingent of nine pupils can make the journey to Queensland and shine.
"I feel really confident about these prospects," Carroll said.
"Last year we came away with three Golden Gloves, and I'm really confident that we can do just as well, if not better with the team that we've got."
This year's collection of boxers from Tamworth will feature Rohan Martin, Sienna Carroll, Reid Gray, Marcus Hawkins, Ava Harrison, Jarrod Denman, Shaun Kampe, Jharrel Lillycrap, and Kyan Martin.
Of the team that went last year, only two remain in 2023. Martin and Carroll, who both won gold in 2022, will return and attempt to take home their second-straight gold medals.
As both youngsters were also involved with the NSW squad at the recent national championships in Adelaide, Carroll believes they are vastly better for the experience.
"I'm hoping they took a lot out of it," he said.
"Kids are great, because they're constantly learning. Even when you think they're not listening, the stuff seeps in. I can't wait to get up there and see how these kids go."
Given the success that One2Boxing enjoyed at last year's Golden Gloves - where they secured three gold medals, while the other three boxers in attendance reached the final - Carroll is confident that their small, locally-run gym is on the right track.
"They're all going to be national champions, I've told them that," he said.
"They're doing the work, they have the ability. It's all going to come to fruition as long as they stick to it. They're going to be incredible fighters."
The four-day tournament begins tomorrow in Redcliffe and will run through to Sunday.
It will feature two rings with fights running throughout the day, and hundreds of boxers in attendance in what is supposedly the biggest tournament of its kind in the southern hemisphere.
