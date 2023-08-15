Agricultural producer Paraway Pastoral has reinforced its 2022 net zero commitment, looking beyond its own objectives to help other farming operations going down the same path, by hosting an informative Getting Started Field Day in North West NSW at the end of the month.
Paraway Pastoral, which currently runs 27 pastoral enterprises across Queensland, NSW, and Victoria, has committed to a net zero target by 2040, but Harvey Gaynor, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said they believed they could go further in helping the sector, and the nation, meet its climate targets.
"From our own experience we know how daunting it can seem at the beginning and appreciate other farming businesses may be reluctant to start the journey, so we want to do something to assist, whilst learning together," said Harvey.
"The Getting Started Field Day at Burindi Station, near Barraba, will help farmers get started down this net zero road, and understand it is achievable and manageable, even if you don't have the resources of large businesses like Paraway.
"The day is aimed at demystifying getting started on the road to emissions management, and ultimately a net zero target. It's aligned to our business production outcomes and most of the information we need to measure your emissions is relatively easy to collect.
"We all know we need to reduce emissions, and the first step is baselining to know what your emissions are and where they are coming from. The good news is many farmers will already have the data, or at least some of the data, they need and there is a broad selection of tools available to help progress this process.
"We want to use this on-farm Field Day to share with participants what we're doing about managing emissions by showcasing Burindi and some of the initiatives that have been employed on the property."
As part of the day, attendees will hear about Paraway Pastoral's Net Zero Plan and hear from experts including MLA, Stockyard Beef, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Angus Australia and Downforce Technologies on baselining emissions, increasing productivity, measuring carbon sequestration in soils and vegetation, and achieving net-zero in the supply chain.
For Paraway Pastoral, the company has been working specifically on emissions reduction programs for nearly seven years, with the net zero target becoming a priority in the past few years.
As part of the net zero strategy, Paraway is focused on ongoing efficiencies in its livestock production and a reduction in the use of fossil fuels in the business, through the use of more renewable energy sources. The sequestration of carbon and pasture improvement are other priorities.
Harvey said the approach Paraway was taking was aligned to enhanced productivity, so any investment now in emissions management would be recouped in the future.
"We see this as an opportunity to run our business more efficiently, and productively, so a net zero Paraway will be a more profitable business, with alternative revenue streams to drought-proof the properties as well," he said.
Paraway Pastoral's Burindi Station, near Barraba, will host the Getting Started Field Day on August 30, inviting farmers, and anyone interest in learning about emissions reduction in agriculture, to attend.
The agenda is as follows:
Key highlights include:
In-depth Presentations by Respected Industry Leaders:
