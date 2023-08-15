The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Field Day to help local industry begin journey towards net zero goals

By Newsroom
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of the day, attendees will hear about Paraway Pastoral's Net Zero Plan. Picture from Shutterstock
As part of the day, attendees will hear about Paraway Pastoral's Net Zero Plan. Picture from Shutterstock

Agricultural producer Paraway Pastoral has reinforced its 2022 net zero commitment, looking beyond its own objectives to help other farming operations going down the same path, by hosting an informative Getting Started Field Day in North West NSW at the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.