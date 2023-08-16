Marcus Oldham College, one of Australia's leading agriculture and equine tertiary colleges, might be based in Victoria, but most of its students hail from NSW and Queensland each year.
The Tamworth region has a high alum population, so College Council chair Rob McGavin is leading a visit of councillors and senior staff to Tamworth on Wednesday, August 23.
Marcus Oldham graduates from the past 62 years are invited to the Tamworth Jockey Club function as part of the inaugural Marcus Connect Tour.
Mr McGavin is calling on alums to contact the College to RSVP or, if they have yet to receive an invitation, to contact the College and update their details. Invitations were sent to alums within a 250km radius of Tamworth.
The Marcus Connect Tour is an opportunity to share the remarkable achievements and developments that have been happening at the College and to bridge geographical gaps, rekindle old friendships, and strengthen the alum network.
Mr McGavin said there had been many changes at the College since most students attended.
"We are excited to connect with the Marcus community in the Tamworth region, to talk about our journey to becoming a university college, our accelerated degrees, that 40 per cent of our students are female and that we focus on building resilience and job-ready graduates.
"We still only take 40 students per year group, and there's a lot of demand for places.
"We also want to listen to alumni, get their feedback about the College and share what they are hearing," Mr McGavin said.
As well as alums and their families, the College is keen to see past and current parents and future students and parents.
"Work experience employers, scholarships sponsors, our donors and anyone who's a member of the Marcus community are invited, so contact us and let us know you will be coming," he said.
Functions will also be held in Goondiwindi on 24 August and Toowoomba on 25 August.
For more information and to register, click on: https://marcusoldham.vic.edu.au/marcus-connect-tour/marcus-connect-tamworth-function
