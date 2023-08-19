Car enthusiasts should look out for some pre-Grease era street rods cruising the streets of the country music capital during the 60th anniversary weekend for the Tamworth Roadrunners later this month.
About 120 current and former members from across NSW will gather at the Mercure Hotel in Tamworth for a celebratory dinner party on August 26.
Although there will be no official public display as the event at the hotel is for past and present members only, however, locals will be able to spot a few street rods, custom, and historic vehicles revving their engines through Tamworth during the weekend.
A street rod is defined as a pre-1948 car with an American-style chassis underneath, a custom car is built from 1948 to 1966, and a historic vehicle is one registered on the historic vehicles' register.
ALSO READ:
Tamworth man Ian Scott has been asked to have his 1934 red Dodge Roadster Pickup on display in the Mercure's beer garden for the night because it has been with the Roadrunners club since 1964.
"I've been associated with the club since it formed in 1963 due to the fact my father and brother were foundation members," Mr Scott said.
"But a member had to be 17 to join the club in 1963, so I couldn't join until 1968 and I've basically been a member since then."
Revving their engines along the Country Music Capital's streets could include those from Roadrunner's street rod collection, such as a 1928 Chevy Tour, 1933 and 1934 Dodge Tudors and 1934 coupes.
From the custom car collection people could see modified Holden HQs and Chev Bel-Airs, and maybe a couple of vintage vehicles.
Mr Scott said some of the street rods people will see during the weekend of August 26 look a bit like the remodelled fantasy version of the battered-up white car seen in the movie Grease.
"If you look at the one [in the movie] that they modified and painted the flames up the side, with the different wheels and loads of other stuff, well that's starting to look a lot like the street rods these days," Mr Scott said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.