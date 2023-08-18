For Robyn Fitzgerald, the fight against cancer is personal.
Originally from Bendemeer, Robyn was working in Sydney when she beat breast cancer in 1980, but her father died from cancer the very next day.
Since then, she knew she'd always support cancer patients wherever and whenever she met them.
Today, she guides the Tamworth branch of Can Assist - a charity which provides support to rural cancer patients - as its president.
"If anyone had told me three years ago that I'd be president, I'd have thought, no way," Robyn said.
But as Tamworth grapples with a severe shortage of volunteer workers, Robyn knew she had to take the job as she refused to let her years of commitment to the charity go to waste.
And it's not an easy job, as the charity provides everything a local cancer patient might need.
"We pay for anything at all that patients need. We had an elderly man who went three weeks without a hot water system in the winter. We bought one and had it installed," Robyn said.
Behind her sweet and kind demeanour lies a force to be reckoned with, a woman who has turned personal loss into a relentless commitment to helping others.
Last month, cancer claimed another casualty in its war against Robyn's family, taking the life of her daughter.
"She fought for four years, as hard as anyone could possibly fight," Robyn said, her voice cracking.
It would have been understandable if the pain of loss dimmed Robyn's spirit, but she instead channels that grief into being a powerful force for good.
"To me, the patients are the most important," she said.
Can Assist has a steadfast ally in Robyn. With sleeves perpetually rolled up, she works tirelessly, day and night, to ensure cancer patients in the bush receive the support they deserve.
She provides aid to cancer patients as far as Kingstown, 88 kilometres away from her home in Tamworth.
"Each branch has a certain area, and in that region whatever funds are raised stay in that region, and the Tamworth region is a fairly big region," Robyn said.
The branch president's dedication goes far beyond arranging meetings and organising paperwork.
She's on the front lines, bridging the gap between rural patients and the vital services they require, whether it's securing transportation to critical medical appointments, finding affordable housing near treatment centres, or arranging to have a broken boiler fixed, Robyn and Can Assist have had a tremendous impact on countless families.
"The work is very demanding, so when we ask for new members, we have to be very careful to let people know a bit about Can Assist before they start," she said.
But Robyn goes above and beyond what's demanded of her as a volunteer for the charity, going so far as to offer her home as refuge if need be.
"Our office is my laundry room, and sometimes people ask when we close and I say we're 24/7," she said.
Robyn also understands that the battle against cancer is not just a physical one; it's an emotional and psychological challenge too.
Her kindness and unwavering presence offers a lifeline of solace in moments of desperation.
"A lot of people, they're too proud to ask for help, so if they ring me I let them say what they want to say, I listen, and then I tell them not to be embarrassed because that's what we volunteer for," Robyn said.
As she tirelessly continues her work, the local branch president thanks Oncology Social Worker Doug Weekes from the North West Cancer Centre at Tamworth Hospital for helping identify those with the greatest need and how Can Assist can help.
With every patient she supports, Robyn honours the memories of her father, daughter, and countless other family and friends, serving as a living embodiment of compassion and resilience.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
