This weekend's qualifying final is about more than the opportunity to extend the Tamworth Thunderbolts' season.
As far as captain Scott McGann is concerned, it is a chance for the side to begin to establish its legacy.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in 2020, Tamworth basketball had a long and proud tradition of success in the state league competition.
After the side was re-established this season, early expectations were that the Thunderbolts would rebuild in 2023.
But as they enter the first weekend of finals ranked fifth in the competition, McGann knows this is a chance for Tamworth to continue its longstanding success in NSW basketball.
"We're going in the right direction," McGann said.
"A lot of those guys that were on those teams [prior to COVID] have stopped playing or moved on to other things.
"We're in the middle of creating our own legacy, this is a great first step. We're always going to look at those past teams and the success that we had, but at the same time, this is a new group and there's a new legacy to be formed."
This new era of Thunderbolts will face off against the Canberra Gunners Academy in Canberra this Saturday, in a replay of a match that Tamworth won in round 14.
Then, the visitors had just seven players available and nonetheless upset the higher-ranked Canberra side.
That match, McGann said, was "huge for us", and has left the Thunderbolts confident ahead of this weekend's rematch.
"Going in this week with a full team, everybody's there and ready to go," he said.
"What we did a couple of weeks ago, that's definitely on our minds. But at the same time, it's a different week and ... Canberra's a strong team."
Canberra, McGann said, is a "long and athletic team", are "well-coached", and have the benefit of playing on their home court.
And though the Thunderbolts come into the game off the back off a pair of losses to the two top-ranked teams in the competition, they remain highly confident.
The team found its best form in the latter half of the season, McGann said, once everybody settled in to their respective roles.
"We all know what's expected of us when we're on the floor," he said.
"What we can do, what we can help with, that sort of thing. So everybody knowing their role and what they can bring to the team and how they can contribute to winning has helped us tremendously."
