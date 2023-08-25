AN OFFENDER has been sentenced to time behind bars after police uncovered graphic child abuse material during a raid on a Tamworth home.
The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court, and was jailed for 16 months for two child abuse charges.
The court heard the offender, now aged in their 40s, had images of children on a phone which included multiple victims, and graphic abuse to a child.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor said the court needed to recognise the offender had committed crimes against "real victims".
He said the offender had used different social media sites, and failed to disclose an email address to police for 18 months, after being charged with similar offences in 2019.
"There is a concern the way those applications are used, and the functions of those applications as well," he said.
The offender has been in custody since earlier this year on charges of possessing child abuse material; and producing child abuse material.
The offender was also charged with multiple other offences.
The charges stem from a police raid at a home in West Tamworth, where officers seized a number of phones and devices. Some of the details of the case cannot be reported for legal reasons.
In court, the offender's Legal Aid defence solicitor asked the court to give little or no weight to a sentencing assessment report - prepared by Correctives' officials - that stated the offender had demonstrated no insight into the impact of the offences.
Instead, she said consideration should be given to evidence the offender gave in court, and additional evidence tendered ahead of sentencing.
She said the offender's oral evidence showed the offender "hadn't tried to downplay" the crimes.
During cross-examination, the DPP asked the offender if they recognised the harm caused when they committed similar offences in 2019.
"Yes I did," the offender said.
The offender conceded there was harm towards small children who "didn't agree to their photo being taken".
Despite recognising the harm, the DPP told the court the offender had continued to commit crimes against the community.
"There is a question of what will stop [the offender]," the DPP solicitor said.
Magistrate Julie Soars found a full time prison sentence was the only option and backdated the sentence to early 2023, and set a non-parole period of eight months.
The offender is to be released to parole in November.
