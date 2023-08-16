The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

McCulloch Agencies to join forces with LAWD

August 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Thomas, Daniel McCulloch and Edna Foley. Picture: Supplied
Danny Thomas, Daniel McCulloch and Edna Foley. Picture: Supplied

McCulloch Agencies has announced its real estate division will join leading national real estate firm LAWD from September 1, and the appointment of Daniel McCulloch as a LAWD shareholder and senior director of Agribusiness Transactions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.