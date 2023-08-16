McCulloch Agencies has announced its real estate division will join leading national real estate firm LAWD from September 1, and the appointment of Daniel McCulloch as a LAWD shareholder and senior director of Agribusiness Transactions.
It does not include the McCulloch Agencies livestock business, which will remain under the McCulloch Agencies banner, headed up by Karina McCulloch and the team of livestock specialists.
Established in 2019, McCulloch Agencies has offices in Tamworth, Quirindi, Singleton and Wauchope and, over the past four years has attracted a strong share of the New South Wales agricultural property market.
It is important to note, the acquisition encompasses the real estate transactions segment of McCulloch Agencies only, including rural, lifestyle and residential sales and 11 agriculture property specialists and support staff.
LAWD and McCulloch Agencies will have a shared, co-branded presence in the existing McCulloch Agencies offices, while its office in Sydney will relocate to the LAWD office on Market Street. The deal will also see the McCulloch Agencies property business become part of a broader network of LAWD offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Katherine in the Northern Territory and Brunswick in Western Australia.
Daniel McCulloch said moving to LAWD would bring McCulloch Agencies into a fast-growing, nationally recognised brand, and the ability to collaborate with a broader group of elite agricultural property specialists with established links to institutional investment and international buyers, and exposure to a larger and more diverse buying audience.
"Our primary focus is achieving industry-best results for new and existing clients, and making a positive contribution to the local communities in which we operate, and by joining LAWD we can ensure each asset placed on the market has maximum exposure to potential buyers," Mr McCulloch said.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to further grow our impact and contribution to the prosperity of rural and regional Australia by joining a brand with a commitment to agriculture, supported by a national presence.
"From my personal perspective, I am delighted to become a LAWD shareholder and Senior Director but will continue to collaborate with Karina in the strategic oversight of McCulloch Agencies' livestock work - I will most certainly still be around the saleyards."
Since inception in 2020, LAWD has quickly become a leader in specialist property with a current focus on agribusiness and development transactions, and valuations.
LAWD Chief Executive Officer, Enda Foley, said the deal continued a strategy for business growth and talent acquisition of Australia's best property professionals.
"There is a clear alignment of values between LAWD and McCulloch Agencies, and a shared belief in how to do business," Mr Foley said.
"This announcement is the culmination of more than 12 months of planning and discussions that will ultimately result in optimised service delivery and client outcomes, and we are looking forward to working with and supporting local communities throughout New South Wales.
"The McCulloch team includes early and mid-career professionals with well-established reputations who will support LAWD's future leadership, and we're delighted to welcome these talented property professionals to a group that will reach 100 people in the next six months.
"We extend our warmest welcome to Daniel and the McCulloch Agencies team to our fast-growing, nationally recognised and internationally connected brand, and are excited to continue to grow our presence across the property sector of Australia."
