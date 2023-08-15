The Northern Daily Leader
A look at what's coming up at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
August 15 2023 - 1:30pm
The Sunshine Club is a gloriously energetic, thought provoking and above all entertaining night of theatre. Picture supplied.
In The Raw - Neighbourhood Watch

The inaugural season of In The Raw, a monthly series of staged play reading are back with the delightful comedy, Neighbourhood Watch.

