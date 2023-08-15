The inaugural season of In The Raw, a monthly series of staged play reading are back with the delightful comedy, Neighbourhood Watch.
The play is a delightful odd-couple tale, 80 year old Hungarian-Australian widow, Ana, and irritable force of nature, and Catherine, a young, scatter-brained aspiring actress. Amidst the swirls of contemporary life, absent boyfriends, annoying housemates and acquaintance that just won't take a hint, they gain a new understanding from each other of how they might just relate to the world and survive it's pesky inhabitants!
Neighbourhood Watch is Lally Katz's glorious comedy about Hope, Death and Pets!
This play will be read and directed by some local favourites.
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, August 18 at 7pm.
A place where everyone is welcome and romances bloom.
Set in 1946, the joyful and acclaimed musical The Sunshine Club, tells the story of Aboriginal soldier Frank Doyle, who is just returning home to Brisbane after serving in WW2, to find that, while the world may have changed, the same attitudes and prejudices still exist at home. But this only fills Frank with a strong desire to change things for the better by setting up The Sunshine Club.
A place where all people are welcome to come together, laugh, romance and dance the night away as Frank sets out to win the heart of Rose, the girl next door.
Written and directed by the acclaimed Wesley Enoch, The Sunshine Club is a gloriously energetic, thought provoking and above all entertaining night of theatre.
At the Capitol Theatre August 26, at 7:30pm.
Following the Sold Out National Tour in 2022, Australia's new 'Kings of Variety Television' are back in 2023 with a brand new show! The Robertson Brothers are thrilled to be returning with their new heart-warming and uplifting 1960's Variety TV Show!
Geoff and Ben Robertson are back as your charming and cheeky hosts for this nostalgic night of entertainment as they pay tribute to the musical giants of the 1960's - The Bee Gees, Simon Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Frankie Valli, the Everly Brothers, Neil Sedaka and The Seekers.
Variety TV show fans will be excited to know the multi-talented Simon Brook McLachlan will return in 2023 to thrill us with his very special tributes to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons as well as Neil Sedaka, together with a brand new Variety Show tribute to the much loved 1960's super star.... Sir Cliff Richard.
Another HUGE bonus this year for the Robertson Brothers 1960's Variety TV Show fans is the addition of Australia's internationally acclaimed #1 Roy Orbison tribute artist.... Dean Bourne! Dean will perform his very special Variety Show tribute to the one and only 'Big O' and his biggest hits from the 1960's.
Unlike anything you have ever seen before - this 150 minute ground breaking and interactive theatrical TV experience is filled with all the fun, music and log forgotten memories of the fabulous 1960's. The Varity TV Show audience is taken on a unique and emotional journey back in to the best years of their lives.
At the Capitol Theatre for two shows - Saturday, August 19 at 8pm and due to popular demand Sunday, August 20 at 2pm.
