Gunnedah Shire Council has invited local groups with a genuine employment need and intent to take part in an employment expo at Kolomotu'a in the Kingdom of Tonga.
Council will hold a presentation evening during the Gunnedah and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry's August networking event on Thursday, August 17, to outline the next steps for potential employers to join the Gunnedah delegation's visit planned for October, 2023.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said the presentation was an excellent opportunity to learn about progressing the benefits of employment with Gunnedah's Sister City of Kolomotu'a.
"We have a strong partnership with our friends in Kolomotu'a, and are looking at practical ways we can realise mutual benefits, particularly in the areas of employment, arts and culture, sports and education," Cr Chaffey said.
The October employment expo will target creating realistic employment outcomes for both Tongan people and Gunnedah employers.
"To this end, we are inviting employers with a genuine need and intent to employ people from Kolomotu'a to join us for this expo," Cr Chaffey said.
"We are hoping the delegation will include a diverse representation of businesses and industries.
"The presentation [on August 17], held in conjunction with the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce, will give businesses a very clear idea of what the delegation will involve, including potential costs, timing and opportunities."
READ ALSO:
Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce president Ben Hennessy said the employment expo could further significant opportunities for Gunnedah Shire businesses.
Mr Hennessy said the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce was proud to partner with Gunnedah Shire Council in the event to ensure businesses had all the information needed to take part in the delegation.
"Our region has some amazing and rapidly growing businesses and industries, and the partnership with Kolomotu'a could offer a solution to an identified employment problem," Mr Hennessy said.
"We hope to see a strong and diverse group of employers join the Employment Expo in Tonga in October."
Interested employers should RSVP to the Tongan Employment Expo presentation, which will be part of the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce's monthly networking event to be held at 5.30pm at the Rettie and Vickery gardens in Marquis Street, Gunnedah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.