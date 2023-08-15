The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Future of Sheep Shed at Gunnedah Showgrounds to go before council on Wednesday

By Newsroom
August 15 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire councillors will consider the report at the Wednesday ordinary meeting. Picture from file.
Gunnedah Shire councillors will consider the report at the Wednesday ordinary meeting. Picture from file.

The future of the Sheep Shed and Rotunda at the Gunnedah Showgrounds will come up for discussion at this week's ordinary council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.