The future of the Sheep Shed and Rotunda at the Gunnedah Showgrounds will come up for discussion at this week's ordinary council meeting.
A report to go before the council on Wednesday, August 16, will put the spotlight on the poor condition of the shed structure, which has been badly damaged by termites.
Council engaged a structural engineer to conduct a physical inspection, and to generate a report with any potential recommendations for both the sheep shed and the adjacent smaller judging structure.
The report found the sheep shed building is currently in very poor condition, and furthermore that the separate judging building is a public hazard and should be barricaded from public access.
Council staff have since fenced off both structures.
Two options will be presented to the council at the meeting on Wednesday.
They are to undertake the necessary repairs to make the existing Sheep Shed structure safe, which is estimated would cost up to $267,000, or, to replace the building with a more modern structure, built to current standards.
Quotes for a replacement ranged from $241,000 to $313,000.
Due to the cost involved in either repairing or replacing the structure, and the fact that the shed is only used once a year in conjunction with the Gunnedah Show, it's being recommended the council consider the decision as part of the Showground Master Plan process.
