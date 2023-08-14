A once in a lifetime experience. Something they'll never forget. The highlight of their Sydney excursion.
Brushing hands with some of the biggest stars in rugby league was all of those for the "footy-mad" - as teacher Bella Rasche described them - Year 5 and 6 students from St Michael's Manilla.
As part of their trip, the students had the opportunity to not only attend the NRL clash between Penrith and Manly on Thursday, August 10, but form the tunnel for the players as they returned for the second half.
"The kids were just over the moon," Rasche said.
"They got high fives from some of the players."
The smiles on their "little bit starstruck" faces, and reactions, said it all as they welcomed back to the field the likes of Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans.
Rasche said previously for the Year 5/6 excursion they had gone to Canberra. But this year they decided to explore Sydney, and include an NRL game as one of the activities.
"We have a lot of NRL fans at the school and we thought they don't get the opportunity to go to many games so we wanted to give them an opportunity to go," she said.
Through another teacher at the school, Emma Martin, who had taught Manly reserve second rower Ethan Bullemor at a previous school, they reached out to the Sea Eagles hoping that maybe the kids might get to meet some of the players after the game.
They went better than that, offering for them to make the tunnel at half-time.
Rasche, fellow Year 5/6 teacher Leah Summerell, and principal Bronwyn Underwood, who was also on the excursion with them, kept the big news a secret from the kids until the day of.
Telling them after coming back from a visit to Cockatoo Island, there were a lot of excited, and some almost disbelieving, faces, and a lot of jealous family members.
"They're footy-mad at our school, they're just obsessed," Rasche said.
"We've got a few big Penrith supporters so they were so excited."
She may or may not be one of the aforementioned Panthers fans.
Despite the understandable level of excitement, she said the kids were all "really well behaved" on the field and certainly did Manilla proud.
Post-match they then got to get photos and autographs with some of the players including Cleary, Brian To'o, James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton.
It was the finale to a "really big week", their itinerary including Parliament House, St Mary's Cathedral, Darling Harbour, Mary MacKillop Place, Paddy's Markets and Beauty and the Beast at the Capitol Theatre.
