The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harrison Kollias takes out 8-9 years boys yellow belt division at Brisbane Taekwondo Open

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Kollias, pictured here with Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy instructor David Jackson, won his division at the Brisbane Open on the weekend. Picture supplied.
Harrison Kollias, pictured here with Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy instructor David Jackson, won his division at the Brisbane Open on the weekend. Picture supplied.

About a month before the recent Australian Taekwondo Academy NSW State Championships, Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy instructor David Jackson wasn't sure whether Harrison Kollias was quite ready for his first competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.