A MAN has been left with cuts to his face after a schooner glass broke during a fight at the pub.
William Howlett fronted Tamworth Local Court after an argument, pushing, and shoving broke out at the Imperial Hotel in Manilla.
The 22-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the schooner glass he was holding shattered, and cut another man's face after the fight erupted.
Howlett's defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said the incident wasn't a "typical glassing", instead he was holding the glass when the victim attacked him at about 11:15pm on March 17, 2023.
CCTV from the pub's beer garden revealed Howlett holding the schooner glass in his right hand when the victim grabbed him by the shirt collar.
The 22-year-old hit the man in the head with the same hand that was holding the glass, which then shattered and cut the victim's head.
Both men were escorted out of the pub, and Howlett was charged with the assault after police located him at the Post Office Hotel in Manilla on April 1.
"He was trying to defend himself but he should have never, ever, ever have done it," Mr Archer said.
The court heard Howlett was also facing a separate charge of high range drink driving.
Howlett was driving on Manilla Road at about 11:55pm on June 23 when police officers noticed a vehicle with one headlight out, and travelling at a quick speed.
The 22-year-old was pulled over and told officers he had drunk three or four full strength beers earlier that night.
He returned a positive blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.155, more than three times the legal limit.
Mr Archer said the drink driving offence was an incident of "misplaced altruism" after he got behind the wheel to deliver medication to a family member who was having an asthma attack.
"It was a very silly decision," Mr Archer told the court.
"He shouldn't have driven the motor vehicle, that's accepted."
For the drink driving offence, Magistrate Julie Soars sentenced the 22-year-old to a 10 month term of imprisonment to be served in the community.
His licence was disqualified for nine months, and he will be subject to a mandatory interlock for 48 months when he's back on the road.
For the assault, the 22-year-old was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour order.
Howlett is also required to complete community service work for both offences.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
