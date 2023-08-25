If you take a walk down Barraba's main street you will eventually come upon on a large, white building.
Step through the front doors of The Playhouse Hotel and you will be greeted by owner, Andrew Sharp, who more than 20 years ago traded the bright lights of London's West End for a life in the country.
And he will tell you, he's never looked back.
His longstanding love of the theatre began in childhood.
"I was taken to see My Fair Lady when I was five years old," he said.
"It was at the old Theatre Royal, which was demolished in 1972, in Castlereagh street in Sydney and I remember it vividly. My father loved the theatre and after the war he was studying surgery in America and he brought back an album. It was Oklahoma, which was taking the world by storm.
"I used to play it over and over again, and I just loved it."
Mr Sharp remembers his childhood with fondness. He was always dressing up and putting on plays for the kids at school.
His first taste of the stage was when he joined the boys' choir at his family church.
"I think I sang at more weddings than more people have been to in their lifetime. Sometimes we'd do three weddings a week and I knew the ceremony off by heart," he said.
"I liked the church and I loved the flowers, the different altar cloths, the music and I loved the weddings. I always was fascinated by the different types of wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses and really the weddings were like theatre."
From this early experience he could draw a near-direct parallel to his work as a hotelier, as it shares the concept of bringing people together and entertaining them.
In time, Mr Sharp would perform on the same stage on which he watched his first show.
"My first professional job, that I was paid for, was when I was 13 and I played the artful dodger in the musical Oliver. Coincidentally, that was at the Theatre Royal in Sydney," he said.
"I was just besotted by the theatre and every old person told me I would grow out of it, but I never did."
As his time at school drew to a close, Mr Sharp decided to audition for the world-famous National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA).
"There was not as much competition when I was auditioning for the school in 1971," he said.
But it was not meant to be. After earning a coveted spot in the prestigious school, his father talked him out of going.
"When I was accepted into the drama school he said 'Why don't you go to university for a year or two and see how you go?' Now looking back I wonder how different my life would might have been if I gone," he said.
But Mr Sharp's love for the stage never wavered.
He thought: "If I'm good enough to get into NIDA, I'm good enough to be a actor".
He would attend university for 18 months before realising academia was not his passion.
Exiting university stage right, Mr Sharp sought a job in the theatre.
"I was in a theatre and education group and we would do tours on the South Coast and from there I would get my first agent," he said.
He starred in the original production of the famous play A Hard God, directed by John Bell, which was a smash hit.
As a star on the rise, and with a new agent by his side, Mr Sharp began to work consistently. Eventually, he took a leap of faith and moved to London.
"Originally I was going to London to study directing, but the bug had already bit met," he said.
Getting callback after callback, Mr Sharp quickly won the understudy role for the leading man in a West End production.
"It was in a very big theatre called the Adelphi on the Strand and it allowed me to get an equity card," he said.
"For me however, the big thrill was when I would leave the stage door and I would merge into the crowd and seeing people carrying their programs; and I was a part of that.
"I felt connected to something vast: the great rolling tradition of English theatre."
But as he began to find some consistent success, Mr Sharp struggled with imposter syndrome and began to feel "lost" as a person, and as an actor. He would spend the next few years taking various roles in TV and movies in Australia and New York.
"I was in a few small productions. They didn't set the world on fire, but I made a little bit of money," he said.
Eventually he returned Australia, and through a friend he found work with an opera company.
"I assisted on half a dozen operas. I got to work with some big names including Joan Sutherland, and I was swimming in music," he said.
Around this time, Mr Sharp and his partner, who was a Barraba native, decided to take a trip to the small north west town.
"We came to Barraba and I just loved it. The searching for home and connection, I had such a strong connection to this place," he said.
They came upon an old, run-down hotel for sale, and put all their hopes and dreams into the place they dubbed The Playhouse Hotel.
After all the twists and turns, Mr Sharp had stumbled across his new home.
Surrounded by friends and a community he adores, he has become a beloved figure within the Barraba arts community.
