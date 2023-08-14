I want to draw attention of all of my fellow Australians of the natural and social disaster that is the roll out of the current renewable energy roll out for Australia. Don't get me wrong, I am very much in favour in overhauling an antiquated polluting energy system. The issue, for which I want every Australian voter to understand is that applying a European model to Australia may not be the saviour it's being sold as.
Unlike the compact cities of Europe, Australia is characterized by vast expanses of land. While places like Holland may have wind turbines amidst picturesque green farmlands within 50km of major cities, our situation is different. The current plan places renewable energy zones (REZs) over 500km away from Sydney without the necessary high voltage infrastructure to efficiently transmit this energy. This strategy involves acquiring extensive private land through legislation and compulsory means, leading to habitat destruction, families losing their ability to operate their farming businesses, loss of rights on generational land and inadequate compensation.
Australian agriculture has been an early adopter with renewable energy technologies and achieving net-zero production targets. Entities like the National Farmers Federation and Meat and Livestock Australia have set ambitious goals and educational frameworks. Those who have embarked on the path to net-zero are aware of the varied ways of improving carbon footprints, such as carbon sequestration through smart grazing practices and emission reduction through solar-powered equipment, methane energy plants, and renewable innovations. The current model of renewable energy roll out creates such a degradation in vegetation it will lead to more carbon being released into the environment than saved and stop land managers from being able to maintain practices which reduce this.
The towers planned to cut up Australian land are massive 500w towers, 55m tall and the largest constructed in Australia. The towers were responsible for the Black Saturday fires in Victoria which led to 173 deaths. It is well documented that these transmission towers are a high risk for fires. Farmers can't drive within 4m of them and can't cultivate under them for risk of an arc and a subsequent fire. Most terrifyingly there are significant restrictions on how close firefighters can get to control fires started by these structures, including fire control aircraft. If a fire was to be started by these towers, the habitat and fauna loss as well as the carbon release would lead to an environmental disaster.
Regional communities exist in a delicate ecosystem. Everyone provides specialised skills which allow the community to flourish. This includes the local doctor, farmers, farm hands, mothers, volunteers, teachers and the list is endless. Everyone is aware of the skills shortage in the bush and we value every member of our community. These families moved into or grew up these areas for their beautiful natural environment and opportunities. The industrialized landscapes resulting from this energy rollout, for which they have no control over, contradict the reasons families moved to these areas, potentially devastating bush towns and their schools/ hospitals.
Additionally, the construction of an extensive energy network will result in foreign renewable energy companies profits while driving up electricity costs for Australians. Not to mention the significant loss of prime agricultural land and therefore the farmers ability to produce Australia's clean and world class agricultural produce and your food. Fossil fuels are not renewable, neither is rich fertile agricultural lands and our valuable natural resources.
Parliament has recognised that Australia needs more alternative energy sources. The current fast-tracked approach, with a reduced approvals process and due diligence is being influenced by profit-driven foreign companies and needs revaluation. We must advocate for a strategic, locally focused renewable energy plan that encourages innovation and local generation of profit for Australia's economic wellbeing. These plans need to include rehabilitation plans, which they currently do not. By taking steps such as installing solar panels on every available roof and reducing energy consumption, we can individually contribute. However, better process and planning is needed. This infrastructure needs to be planned for the good of all. Put transmission lines down existing highways and underground, utilise hydro, wave and hydrogen power. Don't rely on wind and solar instalments alone these technologies are inefficient, have a massive footprint on our land and have very short periods of expiration. If we fail to act, the current trajectory will persist, jeopardizing our environment, communities, and future.
Jacqui Gidley-Baird, Dungowan landholder
