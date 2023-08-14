Parliament has recognised that Australia needs more alternative energy sources. The current fast-tracked approach, with a reduced approvals process and due diligence is being influenced by profit-driven foreign companies and needs revaluation. We must advocate for a strategic, locally focused renewable energy plan that encourages innovation and local generation of profit for Australia's economic wellbeing. These plans need to include rehabilitation plans, which they currently do not. By taking steps such as installing solar panels on every available roof and reducing energy consumption, we can individually contribute. However, better process and planning is needed. This infrastructure needs to be planned for the good of all. Put transmission lines down existing highways and underground, utilise hydro, wave and hydrogen power. Don't rely on wind and solar instalments alone these technologies are inefficient, have a massive footprint on our land and have very short periods of expiration. If we fail to act, the current trajectory will persist, jeopardizing our environment, communities, and future.