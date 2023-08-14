The Northern Daily Leader
Transmission line anger swells amongst farmers and communities

By Jacqui Gidley-Baird
August 15 2023 - 6:40am
Dungowan landholders Georgia Moore and Jacqui Gidley-Baird attended a REZ info session on June 28. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file.
I want to draw attention of all of my fellow Australians of the natural and social disaster that is the roll out of the current renewable energy roll out for Australia. Don't get me wrong, I am very much in favour in overhauling an antiquated polluting energy system. The issue, for which I want every Australian voter to understand is that applying a European model to Australia may not be the saviour it's being sold as.

