Moore Creek returned to the winner's circle on Saturday, and did it in emphatic style too.
Going into their clash with Hillvue, between a one goal loss to East Armidale and three successive draws, it had been almost a month since the Mountain Goats had picked up maximum points.
Breaking the shackles 5-nil, one of the most pleasing things about the performance for coach Dean Hoy was that they found the back of the net.
They'd been struggling to do that, managing just two goals in their last four games. Granted two of them were against the top two sides in Oxley Vale Attunga and South Armidale United.
"It was good to get a decent little tally up. We've been struggling to get that of late," Hoy said.
It was more a matter of finishing than anything else. In their previous games they'd been creating the chances.
"I just felt like we'd had a bit of an unlucky streak of not converting chances," he said.
"And as a forward when you shoot and you miss your confidence drops off a bit.
"So it was just trying to get that confidence back up with the boys."
Through necessity - more than design - he shuffled a few players and positions around.
One of the notable changes was Mitch Harding pushing from the midfield up front, with young gun Nick Green coming into the midfield.
Harding was a real handful for the Hillvue defence and scored multiple of the Mountain Goats' goals.
Hoy said they scored "relatively early" and from there, he thought, controlled the majority of the game.
"They did the hard yards and then earned the right to score the goals," he said.
Hillvue did, he added, put up a good fight, they just had a few defensive "slip ups".
The win was a big step towards locking in a finals spot for the Mountain Goats.
They are six points - essentially two wins - clear of fifth-placed East Armidale with two games to play and three rounds all up remaining (they have the bye the final round).
In other results Demon Knights defeated East Armidale 4-2, Armidale City Westside and South Armidale played out a 2-all draw, North Companions had a 1-nil win over South United while Tamworth FC accounted for Norths United 2-nil.
Meanwhile in the Tamworth women's premier league, Tamworth FC ran out 5-nil winners over Kootingal Purple and Oxley Vale Attunga had a 7-1 win over North Companions.
