Naomi Simmons knows the exact moment the hinges holding together her busy life became even more strained.
It was mid-afternoon on June 3. The Swans were playing the Kangaroos at No. 1 Oval. And catastrophe was about to befall her husband, Ben.
By extension, Ben breaking his right ankle in three places was also a catastrophe for his wife.
Because she went from being a first-time mum to little Billie, and juggling that with home renovations and being in a full-time leadership role at Centacare, to looking after Ben when he was left wheelchair-bound following surgery.
"It's been really hard, if I'm being honest with you," she said, adding: "I've gone from a wife to a carer. But I'm still a wife, and I'm still a mum."
Complicating matters further, Ben - a high-voltage sparkie with Transgrid - was doing the electrical work on their home. The purchase of their dream home further cemented a relationship that began when they were in year 10.
The couple were in a tough situation, to be sure. But they had an ace up the sleeve: the Tamworth Swans.
Naomi is a member of the Swans' foundation women's side. She lured Ben to the club.
The Swans, she said, had been "so supportive" since Ben's injury.
"We've had meals dropped off," she said. "We've had people come and ask if we need Billie taken care of."
The electrical work at the Simmons' house had also been sorted out by Swans, Naomi said, adding: "They've come and moved furniture around so he [Ben] could get around the house in a wheelchair. Like, it's been insane."
Everyone "just came together", Naomi continued. "The amount of messages that we were both getting; not only at the start, but even now," she said.
"People asking about how are we mentally. Wanting to catch up for a beer; I'll pick you up. That sort of stuff."
The outpouring of support has left Naomi feeling "grateful", with Ben's recovering a long process.
Because of parenthood, Naomi has had scant game time for the Swans in recent years. But if she does not have another child, she hopes to play again next year.
That would be a massive moment for the McCarthy Catholic College graduate, but less significant perhaps than her wedding to Farrer alumnus Ben at the Dungowan Station on March 11 last year. "We invited, like, half the Swans," she said. "It was so good."
Another highly visceral moment occurred on August 31 the previous year, when Billie entered the world. "She's incredible," Naomi said.
And so are you, Mum.
