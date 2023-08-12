It's fair to say Gunnedah's women's side have carried some extra motivation through the 2023 AFL North West season: the kind fuelled by the bitter taste of grand final defeat.
Upset by Inverell in last year's decider, the Poochettes will get a shot at redemption in two weeks time, and at home, after defeating a valiant Tamworth Swans in Saturday's qualifying final.
Under the league's policy to determine the finals venues this year on the women's results, the 10.8 (68) to 1.1 (7) win means they will host the grand final.
"It's the first time it's been based on the women's so we're pretty excited to be able to host that and hopefully put on a good show for everyone," a delighted Poochettes captain Khobi Devine said post-match.
The first time they've played a final at home since their memorable 2020 triumph, she said everyone was really up for Saturday.
"There were really good vibes in the sheds before we went out and everyone was pretty keen to get out there and give it our best crack," she said.
Give it their best crack they did, with the final 61 point margin the most comprehensive in their three meetings with the Swans this season. Their first the difference was 27 points, their last just five, Devine reflecting that they really "had to really scramble" to come back in that game.
On Saturday there was no scrambling required with the Poochettes playing with a real zeal and determination and seeming to control the game almost from the first bounce, certainly from Chelsea Palmer's goal in the fifth minute.
From there they built to a 15-nil lead at quarter-time and 29 point advantage at the long break.
"We probably started a lot better than we have in previous weeks, which was really good," Devine said.
"We went out there strong from the first quarter, which is something we've struggled to do this season a little bit.
"We're hoping that's a bit of a benchmark now for the rest of the year."
Another strong aspect of the performance, she thought, was their defensive pressure. They found good position in front of their Swans opponent and really put the pressure on "to not allow any uncontested marks or any easy ball-winning".
They were also unrelenting in their pressure around the contest.
"If we lost it (ball), we definitely made them fight for it," Devine, who finished with a double, said.
It showed in the Swans kicking only the one goal for the game.
Both minor premiers are the first teams through with the Inverell Saints walloping the New England Nomads 21.8 (134) to 5.3 (33) in the men's qualifying final in Inverell.
Noah O'Neill booted nine goals and Harry Moffitt five in an ominous display from the so far undefeated Saints.
The Nomads, who only had the bare 18, will now take on the Tamworth Swans in Tamworth next Saturday for the remaining grand final spot after the Swans held on to beat the Tamworth Kangaroos in the earlier elimination final at Gunnedah.
After looking in control for much of the game, the Swans snuck home by the barest of margins in the end, prevailing 10.13 (73) to 10.12 (72).
It was a tough day for the Kangaroos with their women's side also bowing out at the hands of Inverell 8.3 (51) to 3.4 (22), who now advance to play the Swans.
