North Tamworth captain-coach Steph Halpin has inspired her side to a 12-6 preliminary final win over Dungowan at Boughton Oval, exacting a measure of revenge and setting up the chance for some more.
The self-described "OG" (old girl) of the side scored both of Norths' tries, with her incisive runs up the middle an arresting feature of the second half and a chief propellant as the Bearettes found an elevated plane.
Dungowan beat North Tamworth in a golden-point thriller in last season's grand final. But unlike that match, they lacked crackle when it mattered most.
It was 6-6 at the break, after Norths dominated early before Dungowan's offence revved up.
For the Bearettes, there was no wild celebration at the end of the match - unlike the scenes when Kootingal-Moonbi beat them in the major semi-final at the same ground last weekend.
A delicious finale awaits.
Halpin said booking another grand final berth was a "relief". "It was hard work. They put it to us," she said.
"Obviously, stoked with the win and looking forward to smashing it out with Kooty next week."
"They're a high-quality team," she said of Kooty. "And they bring it to us every time we play them. So I wouldn't expect anything less [next Saturday], and that's how you want a grand final to be played."
Halpin was "really proud" of North Tamworth's ability to stay composed when Dungowan asserted themselves. "Because sometimes you can lose your way," she added.
Completing their sets, maintaining their intensity and getting "on the back" of Amy Barraclough's "fantastic" kicking game was the key to beating Kootingal-Moonbi, she said.
The Bearettes struck first at Moree when Halpin crossed from close range early in the match.
Shortly after that, Barraclough booted a penalty goal - before the Cowgirls scored via Ella Ridley and Emma Carrigan converted: 6-6.
In the 33rd minute, Halpin darted over for the match-winner.
"Look, I'm one of the OGs in the team now," Halpin said. "So it's good to set the standard for the girls."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
