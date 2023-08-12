Footy finals fever is upon us.
At Moree on Saturday, August 12, the Boars will attempt to rebound from a major semi-final loss to North Tamworth when they meet the Roosters in the preliminary final.
The Leader will be sideline reporting on the action, as well as the earlier league tag preliminary final between the Bears and the Cowgirls.
Over at Gunnedah, the AFL North West finals commence with a bang: the Swans and the Roos clash in the men's elimination final, before the Poochettes and the Swans meet in the women's eliminator.
Read also:
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.