The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Lila Beer: a ray of sunshine excelling in life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
August 12 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's the bubbly, clever and athletic 11-year-old who has been inspired by the Matildas' amazing run at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.