She's the bubbly, clever and athletic 11-year-old who has been inspired by the Matildas' amazing run at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
In Lila Beer's sparkling eyes resides the wonder of a life rich with possibilities.
The Tamworth Public year 5 student, who is coached by her father Andrew in North Companions' under-10 girls side, regards the Matildas as a beacon of excellence.
Ahead of the side's quarter-final showdown against France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, August 12, Lila said she was enamoured by the national side "because you can see how good they are, and how they can work as a team".
"And they can show you how it's done," she said.
"I think it's really inspiring," she added, in reference to the elevated plane of elite women's sport. "And it shows us that we [females] can do, like, anything."
Lila wants to play soccer at a higher level, but she does not dream of playing for Australia. Her dream involves scholastic high achievement.
She would love to have a super power that allowed her to heal people by simply touching them, but medical school will have to do.
"Because I'd like to help people," she replied when asked why she wanted to become a doctor.
Certainly, being elevated to the opportunity class at school this year bodes well for the future academic prospects of this child of Tamworth - a self-described fun, creative, sporty, kind and honest person who is happiest when surrounded by family and friends and playing sport.
She also loves netball, swimming, maths and school in general - although she has some reservations about at least one aspect of her life
"Well, it's good," she said of her father coaching her soccer team. "But he's a bit annoying at times, when he says, 'Lila, do what your told!'"
Andrew said that while his daughter "likes getting in front of goal like most kids do, it's the camaraderie with the other girls that is really important to her". And she "pushes hard to get the most out of herself", he said of her attitude to life.
