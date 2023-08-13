More than 50 teachers from across the New England and North West gathered at McCarthy Catholic College in Tamworth on Saturday, August 12, to workshop the new English syllabus students in Years 7 to 10 will be using in 2024.
McCarthy Catholic College's head of English, Heather Burke, said the day would focus on the new literature and reading skills required by students to complete the new syllabus.
"In the past, schools have assumed children entering high school have the necessary literature and reading skills, and some don't," she said.
"The teachers' training day was a practical workshop session which followed online work the teachers completed in April leading up to today."
NSW English Teachers Association publication officer and trainer Mel Dixon, and Denise McHugh from the NSW Education Standards Authority led teachers through the workshop.
"We have been lucky to have Mel [Dixon] here for the training as she helped define the concepts used to create the new syllabus," Ms Burke said.
The 58 teachers involved the day represented state, Catholic and independent schools from Tamworth, Armidale, Inverell, Moree, Gunnedah, Scone and Muswellbrook.
Ms Burke said a new English syllabus for Year 11 and 12 was set to follow.
