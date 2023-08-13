The Northern Daily Leader
High school teachers with new Years 7 to 10 English syllabus

By Emma Downey
August 13 2023 - 4:30pm
More than 50 teachers from across the New England and North West gathered at McCarthy Catholic College in Tamworth on Saturday, August 12, to workshop the new English syllabus students in Years 7 to 10 will be using in 2024.

