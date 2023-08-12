Hundreds of protesters flooded the lawn in front of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was snuck in and out of the building through a back door.
The crowds brought a variety of complaints to the 2023 Bush Summit on Friday, August 11, from teachers' pay to gambling regulations, but the biggest complaint by far was the protest against renewable energy.
"EnergyCo want to put four and a half kilometres of transmission lines through my property, and Korea Zinc want to build a wind farm on the property next door - 56 turbines within 3km of our house," Muswellbrook resident Nigel Wood said.
With the roll out of the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), many arguments have been heard of renewable energy projects in regional areas being rushed through without community consultation.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce rallied the crowd in support of a Senate inquiry into the impact of transmission lines and green energy projects on farmers and other landholders, saying people are "tired of tick-a-box consultation".
"The government has the power to compulsorily acquire and drive their agenda through your land and change the landscape around your house are doing precisely that and then they're flipping the deal to overseas companies," Mr Joyce said.
The former deputy PM is personally affected by transmission lines on his property.
Many of the event's protesters were disappointed they didn't get to bring their concerns to the Prime Minister in person.
"We didn't get to ask Albanese some questions in the open and get some answers out of him ... I was disappointed to see that the general public didn't get to ask him questions," truck driver Paul Williamson said, who drove nearly four hours from Coffs Harbour on Friday morning to be at the event.
According to the bush summit's organisers, Mr Albanese wanted to address protesters in front of the TRECC after his speech, but his security detail wouldn't allow it.
The Prime Minister privately met with a select group of protesters behind the TRECC instead, the Leader was told.
One of the more common arguments from protesters was that residents in Sydney or Newcastle wouldn't accept power poles or wind turbines in their backyards, so they said it's unfair to expect as much from people in the bush.
"Can you imagine if you put a big power line in front of the Opera House or Harbour Bridge? No one would like that and it would be devalued," Regional farmer Damien Burr said.
But the anti-renewables crowd wasn't the only group with an axe to grind.
Early in the day, the NSW Teacher's Federation also had a message to deliver to NSW Premier Chris Minns.
"Honour the deal, Chris Minns!" the protesters chanted.
Teacher's Federation organiser Katy Sullivan said the premier stood in front of the federation and promised a pay rise, and the teachers were there to hold him to account after negotiations soured last week.
"Teachers are at a breaking point. It's predicted we'll need 11,000 more teachers by the end of the decade. Our teachers are overworked and burning out. We need more teachers to come into the profession, and to do that we need to make it a worthwhile profession and pay them what they're worth," Ms Sullivan said.
The teachers didn't get to share their message with the premier directly, as they had to leave the event for the start of the school day, before Mr Minns arrived.
