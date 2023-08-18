Quality fittings with size, space and storage

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Welcome to 36 Mustang Close, a large four bedroom, two bathroom home with an abundance of size, space, storage and quality fittings that will suit the fastidious buyer.
This quality built Dunst Bros home in the Baringa Gardens Estate is just four years old and has been built with ease of lifestyle and entertaining as key features.
Situated on the high side of the street you will immediately notice the appealing street presence and generous size of the home.
The home features generous kitchen with plumbed in LG fridge, Smeg freestanding oven with gas cooktop, microwave, range hood and dishwasher, plus a large walk-in pantry.
A beautiful open plan dining and family room is complemented by a large lounge/media area.
The main bedroom has ensuite and large walk-in robe while beautiful three-way bathroom dazzles with stunning feature tiles, double vanity and two linen cupboards.
The laundry comes with a Miele washing machine and dryer and has ample storage space and a third toilet in the laundry has direct access from the entertaining space.
Other features sure to please include solar panel system, security system and alarm, low maintenance terracotta tiles, roller blinds, colourbond fencing, 3x10,000l water tanks, garden shed, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, low maintenance vinyl planks throughout the living areas and generous double garage with epoxy flooring
"Outside is the perfect space for entertaining friends and family with a huge tiled alfresco area overlooking the covered swim spa," selling agent Katherine Wellings from Ray White Real Estate said.
"There is also an additional outdoor pergola area - a wonderful space for a fire pit or a place to kick back on a warm summers evening taking in the clear summer night sky.
Located only minutes to the Tamworth Sports Dome, Australian Equine Livestock Events Centre, Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre, Longyard Shopping Precinct, Hotel and Golf Course, Schools, Daycares and the Tamworth CBD, this property is sure to appeal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.