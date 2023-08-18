Escape to home everyday in this patch of country paradise

4 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
The 60-70 year old weatherboard house boasting two living areas, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one with underfloor heating and heated towel rail.
There is also a large office with views to the front paddock.
The original kitchen has gas stove plus a slow combustion stove which can be used to heat water. There is also gas hot water and a water filter system in the house.
Original wooden floors throughout two living areas are a feature with quality woollen carpets in three of the bedrooms.
Heating and cooling is via the two split system air conditioners and winter warmth is assured with the use of two wood heaters.
There are also ceiling fans throughout while energy savings are achieved with insulation on the roof, ceiling and the underfloor of the house.
The shearing shed has been converted and can be used as accommodation.
It is a great place for entertaining and there is an outdoor shower complex which features two outdoor showers with hot and cold running water.
A large shed with a concrete floor is currently used for storage and has water and electricity connected and TV antenna on roof.
There are a total of three bores: one bore approximately 11.5m deep with a flow rate of 0.6 litres per second and water softener attached. The other two bores are not hooked up.
This property is such a well-kept secret tucked away at the end of Inlet Road.
A wonderful place for family and friends to gather.
For the horse enthusiasts there is plenty of flat ground to make your own trail riding tracks. For the more adventurous - perhaps mountain bike riding or bushwalking.
"Tralee" is divided into 11 paddocks. All paddocks have access to water. Some have electric fencing. The fertile and productive flats have previously been, used for lucerne production and there has been great success with growing oats.
The property has lightly timbered grazing country, some of which is undulating to hilly. There is a good body of grass currently available for stock feed (couch, kukui and native grasses) Soils consist of granite and basalt.
With spectacular views over surrounding countryside from the top of the ridge, this truly is a special place," selling agent Sue Waters from Tamworth Property Co says.
"The 10 acres which adjoins the Attunga State Forest has never been touched.
"The block is separated by the Attunga Forest Road and is a great place to go bushwalking.
"There is a seasonal creek which flows from ground springs in the Attunga State Forest and through the property.
"On your doorstep is the village of Attunga which has a primary school, churches, general store with post office, fuel and take away, local pub (currently under renovation) and all weather road access to Tamworth approximate 20km away.
