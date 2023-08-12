Work to renew the water main in Carthage Street between Darling Street and Kitchener Street is about to get under way.
Tamworth council is investing $1.5 million to rehabilitate the trunk water main that runs up the southern side of Carthage Street.
The work, which will get under way from Monday, August 14, is expected to take eight weeks with construction finishing in October.
Council warns there will be some change to traffic conditions throughout the project, as well as short-term water outages at various times.
Residents who will be impacted will be notified ahead of time.
Director Water and Waste for Tamworth Regional Council Bruce Logan said the project is necessary to ensure council can continue to provide a reliable water network to the community
"The work will include slip-lining a new polyethylene pipe inside the existing cast-iron watermain which, while reducing the internal diameter of the pipe, will not impact ability to deliver potable water to the area," Mr Logan said.
"This approach is the most cost effective and least disruptive option for renewing the water main that was constructed in the 1930's."
Council has engaged an external contractor to undertake the work.
Interflow will work between the hours of 7am and 5pm weekdays.
Some Saturday work will also be undertaken, between 7am and 1pm, in a bid to minimise the impacts of any water outage on residents, businesses and schools in the area.
Once the water main project is complete, the road surface will be renewed. That work will get under way before the end of 2023.
Council has asked that, if possible, motorists could avoid travelling the road to minimise traffic issues.
