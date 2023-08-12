The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth council will start work to replace an approximately 90 year old water main

By Newsroom
August 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work will start on Monday, August 14, to replace the old water main on Carthage Street, Tamworth.
Work will start on Monday, August 14, to replace the old water main on Carthage Street, Tamworth.

Work to renew the water main in Carthage Street between Darling Street and Kitchener Street is about to get under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.