The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Life-threatening disease won't beat Armidale runner

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
August 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To most people, running up, and then back down a steep and rugged mountain early on a cold September morning in Armidale may not be the most enticing idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.