To most people, running up, and then back down a steep and rugged mountain early on a cold September morning in Armidale may not be the most enticing idea.
For Uralla woman Michelle Makin-Sowerby, however, it's exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Duval Dam Buster Trail Run, now in its sixth year, has been for the dedicated and enthusiastic middle-long distance runner the highlight of the year when it comes to statewide trail run events.
Significantly, the 2023 Dam Busters will be the first time Michelle has competed since recovering from a rare, mysterious, life-threatening bacterial illness that left her hospitalised and unable to walk.
Ms Makin-Sowerby has always been an extremely active person. It was not until after she became a mother she fell in love with running and participated in her first competitive trail run when her youngest daughter, Matilda (now eight) was three-years-old.
"Running was something I took on as a way of keeping fit but I soon realised just how magnetically cathartic it is," she said.
Ms Makin-Sowerby has since competed in 10-kilometre events in the Hunter Valley and the Tamworth Trailblazers events, to name a few, but it is the Dam Busters run she flags as easily her favourite.
"I've competed twice at Duval," she said.
"The 16 kilometres is an extremely difficult race, you loop around the top of Mount Duval and divert onto the summit trail, and the elevation also comes into play.
"I remember the year I tried the 16k, it was wet and slippery and by the end, I was quite fatigued, but I loved every minute of it."
This year, the race for Ms Makin-Sowerby will be the 8-kilometre event, and she is taking Matilda and her husband Chris Sowerby along with her.
It was Mr Sowerby who handed Michelle a copy of Trail Run magazine when she was restricted to her bed at Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.
"There was an article in the magazine all about the Duval Dam Busters trail run and I just remember promising to myself I'd once again race in that event," recalls an emotional Michelle.
In April 2022, Ms Makin-Sowerby began feeling unwell, she thought nothing of it at the time, passing it off as symptoms of a stomach bug, but quickly began feeling nauseous and feverish and was rushed to Armidale Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
"By the time I realised I was sick, it was time to call an ambulance," she said.
A day after Ms Makin-Sowerby was hospitalised in Armidale, she was transferred to Prince of Wales, where she stayed in the intensive care unit for two weeks before being transferred to a high dependency unit.
Necrotising Fasciitis is a type of soft tissue infection most commonly caused by an infection with group A Streptococcus. Commonly known as 'flesh-eating bacteria', it is the fastest-moving form of infection, but the symptoms, at first, may not seem serious.
Ms Makin-Sowerby's infection was caused by a spider bite. She didn't start feeling ill until the next day and as time went on, she started experiencing symptoms similar to the flu. Once she realised she was feeling sick, it progressed extremely quickly.
"It takes so long to realise you are sick, which is why it becomes so critical," Ms Makin-Sowerby said.
"When I was in the hospital, there was talk I would have to have my arm amputated, which was incredibly scary, but thankfully, I'm one of the lucky ones.
"I played a lot of piano in hospital. My hand was so swollen I wasn't sure if I would be able to use it again, but I couldn't stand the idea of never being able to play music.
"The nurse told me later what I had been doing was mentally engaging my neural pathways - when you're in that situation you certainly realise what you don't want to live without," she said.
Ms Makin-Sowerby had skin graft surgery, and was in hospital initially for four weeks, and there have been many trips backs and forwards to Sydney for appointments and consultations, with another surgery still being considered by her specialists.
"When I was recovering, going through physiotherapy and just learning how to walk again, the Dam Busters trail run was one of my motivations to get well again," she said.
Ms Makin-Sowerby is looking ahead to the 50-kilometre Dam Busters event in Armidale on September 24 which has been accepted into the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) National League.
She will, however, be looking forward to "just being a happy turtle", and taking her time and enjoying the day.
