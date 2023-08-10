THE Bush Summit featuring special guest prime minister Anthony Albanese is shaping up to be a fast-paced day, with regional Australians keen to get their views heard by the country's decision-makers.
Protesters are set to fill the halls of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) from this morning, taking a stand against renewables developments in their backyards.
To kick things off, the Tamworth Business Chamber held a 'breakfast briefing' from 7am this morning, which provided an opportunity for local business to hear about the renewables roll out, and meet developers and government officials visiting the country music capital for the summit.
Board member and clean energy transition leader Llewellyn Owens said the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) is "critical" to the Australian Energy Market Operator's transition plan.
A transmission line route travels from Muswellbrook to Uralla, through Walcha, due to be placed on farms and properties, "to unlock some of the best renewable resources", Mr Owens said.
"That's one reason we're doing this forum, because there's a real opportunity, but it's also very important for people to be aware of this REZ and what's happening," he said.
Special guests up bright and early included Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, leader of the NSW Nationals Dugald Saunders, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, councillor Judy Coates, Armidale mayor Sam Copeland, Vice Chancellor of the University of New England Chris Moran and Tamworth Business Chamber board members.
Bush Summit schedule:
8am Arrivals and registration
9am Summit and live stream commences
9am Prime Minister Anthony Albanese keynote address
9am Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Q&A
9.40am Adam Giles Hancock Agriculture and S Kidman & Co CEO keynote address
9.50am Adam Giles Hancock Agriculture and S Kidman & Co CEO Q&A
10am Panel 1 - Economic and environmental resilience
10.30am NSW Premier Chris Minns keynote address
10.40am NSW Premier Chris Minns Q&A
11.30am In conversation with Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek
11.45am In conversation with Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood
11.55am Panel 2 - Livability
12.25pm In conversation with the Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton
12.55pm Panel 3 - Energy transition
1.30pm Address by Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb
1.45pm Summit concludes
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
