Emily Goldfinch didn't know what the problem was, and neither did her doctors.
All she knew was this: she had suddenly become subject to the searing pain in her abdomen.
As a result, the Tamworth Kangaroo said she couldn't eat, work, or train. Basically, she said she "couldn't do anything".
"I ended up going to hospital a few times [she was admitted]. They couldn't tell me what was wrong," she said.
"And then I went to Sydney to have a laparotomy. And they looked at my gallbladder, and took it out of me immediately."
There were "signs of chronic inflammation" in the gallbladder, the 23-year-old childcare worker said, "and it had adhered to the walls and things".
Goldfinch had the organ removed early this year. A biopsy revealed that it had polyps. All up, she had been unwell for about six months.
"I feel that I'm a bit more tired than usual," she said of her health post-operation, "because I don't process food the same. But that's about it."
On Saturday, August 12, Goldfinch will play ruck for the Kangaroos in the elimination final against the Saints in Inverell. It will be the former Sydney Premier Division player's 100th AFL game.
Goldfinch moved from Sydney to Moonbi last year to live with her parents. Her father, Stuart, is the Roos' head coach. She assists him with the coaching of the Roos women.
Goldfinch grew up in Sydney. Her parents moved from the capital to Moonbi when Stuart left the navy. She joined them when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in her losing her job at the GWS Giants.
Her role at the Giants included boosting membership. She had previously worked in development for the AFL in Sydney.
The Giants hit 30,000 members when she was there. "And then COVID hit and my job became nonexistent, because people couldn't go to games."
Goldfinch's surgery meant she missed pre-season training this year.
"That was a big knock," she said, "because especially this year we're really reliant on fitness. And that was really hard to come straight into the side and not be fit."
The former Sydney under-18 rep selection played Premier Division for the Inner West Magpies and the Newtown Breakaways - before being relegated to lower divisions for those clubs.
She said she had "wanted to develop a love for football again". "And I think at the Kangaroos I've been able to do that," she said.
Goldfinch is in a relationship with fellow Roo Brendon Rakus. They live together in Bendemeer.
While Goldfinch loved her job in Sydney, she said she had changed as a person since the relocation. "So it's definitely better."
