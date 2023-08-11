The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Emily Goldfinch emerges from the pall

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 12 2023 - 5:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emily Goldfinch didn't know what the problem was, and neither did her doctors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.