Our region will take the political spotlight today, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will headline the Bush Summit in Tamworth.
He will be joined on the stage by, among others, NSW Premier Chris Minns, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek, and Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Our own Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb will also have his say on some of the challenges facing rural and regional areas into the future to wrap up proceedings.
He will be joined by a number of other community leaders, business people and even a sporting hero, with Josh Hazelwood joining in the conversation during the morning session.
Some of the hot button issues that will come under the microscope include: energy transition, the liveability of the regions, and economic and environmental resilience - where those in the know will be put on the spot in a series of panel discussions.
Join the Leader team live, for the details as the event unfolds.
