The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Live

Northern Daily Leader live from the Bush Summit in Tamworth

Updated August 11 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Tamworth for the Bush Summit. Picture created by Gareth Gardner
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Tamworth for the Bush Summit. Picture created by Gareth Gardner

Our region will take the political spotlight today, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will headline the Bush Summit in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.