As concerns about drought grow in farming and regional communities, the federal government has announced it will invest $38 million into drought preparedness.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced during the Bush Summit in Tamworth on Friday, August 11, the federal government will invest the $38 million in six research projects undertaking long-term trials of new and emerging agriculture practices around cropping, grazing and mixed farming, to help farmers be more drought-resilient.
In NSW, $6.23 million will go to Charles Sturt University to lead an investigation into the interdependence and whole-system effects of cropping and livestock components and managing environmental and social impacts in response to seasonal variation.
Mr Albabese's announcement follows a visit to Tamworth by NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty the day prior, Thursday August 10, to meet with researchers at the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Tamworth Agricultural Institute and discuss how their research is driving drought preparedness.
"Farmers across NSW are a resilient bunch, and the NSW Government is committed to supporting them to prepare for drought through agricultural research that helps them build on-ground resilience," Ms Moriarty said.
"One example of this is NSW DPI's research partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia, to examine how tropical perennial pastures can be integrated into grazing systems across NSW, to underpin livestock production and farm resilience.
"Tropical perennial grasses offer greater flexibility to farmers because they are more resilient in dry conditions and grow quickly in response to summer rainfall, to provide a feed source for livestock.
"During drought, depending on the conditions and size of herd, that feed source then may save producers on supplementary feeding, which is a considerable outlay of labour and money.
"Once seasonal conditions improve, the quick response of perennial tropical pastures to rainfall means that livestock can return to grazing those pastures faster."
As the threat of an El Nino continues to grow, many farmers have started implementing supplementary feeding and considering options to prepare for forecast drought.
"This month's NSW DPI State Seasonal Update is telling us drought conditions are continuing to emerge in the north, north-east and south-east regions of the state," Ms Moriarty said.
"Now is the time for many farmers to consider things like stocking levels, whether they're prepared to feed livestock, to what extent and for how long.
"Planning for drought early and being prepared is essential for the health and wellbeing of farm businesses, their natural assets and the people who work with them."
Ms Moriarty spoke to farmers and researchers in Tamworth, and said it was clear they faced numerous and complex decisions when seasonal conditions deteriorate.
"NSW DPI's research gives farmers the best available knowledge from which to make decisions to build resilience in their business," she said.
Information on drought preparedness and management is available on the NSW DroughtHub website.
