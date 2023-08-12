The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Transmission line developers forced to consult landholders earlier

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transmission line developers forced to consult landholders earlier
Transmission line developers forced to consult landholders earlier

The federal government has put forward new rules to force the proponents of transmission lines to consult with communities earlier in the projects' development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.