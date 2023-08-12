The Northern Daily Leader
Winter Blooming Festival celebrates diversity in Armidale community

By Newsroom
August 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Participants at last years festival had a fab time and enjoyed a diverse range of entertainment and workshops.
The Winter Blooming Festival will be bringing a whole lot of sparkle and sass to Armidale when it kicks off its program of events celebrating LGBTIQA+, First Nations and multicultural arts, culture, communities, and allies on August 18.

