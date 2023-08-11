The council has continually removed the cat issue in Tamworth aside with each meeting when it has been listed as part of the agenda.
How simple it would be to solve the whole problem by bringing in legislation regarding the containment of cats to their owners yard and house 24/7.
Victoria has made huge strides by their regulations at Whitehorse and Yarra Ranges, Monash, Bayside, Bendigo , Darebin, Knox Council and Mitchell Shire
but other than Canberra, which has bought in some half hearted rules, not one single town, city or shire in NSW has done a single thing and so our wildlife continues to be decimated.
Baids Mcintyre, Timbumburi
I assume it is a deliberate strategy of Barnaby to conveniently forget the role of his government in the sale of our electricity producing assets in NSW, but most of us still remember.
Who can forget Abbott and Hockey and their simplistic propositions about the relative efficiency of public and private sector management, how public ownership of assets was wasteful, they should be sold to the highest bidder and how they paid the NSW government to do so?
Has Barnaby forgotten how Premier Baird made an election commitment "guaranteeing" lower network charges in 2019 from privatised NSW companies.
It seems that Barnaby has now given up on the coalitions neo-liberal economic policies and no longer wants the "market forces" to determine investment, nah, Barnaby wants governments to build gas power plants and nuclear power plants. Probably so that the next coalition government can sell them off to their mates at 1/730th of their value like they did with Vales Point power Station.
It is about time that Barnaby declared his position. Either power stations should be government owned or privately.
If he is a believer of private corporations investing in power, why has he a problem with them owning wind and solar farms but no problem with them owning coal power stations?
Likewise, why should governments build nuclear and gas power stations but not renewable generation systems.
Lastly, why is Barnaby opposed to transmission lines running through farmland but very supportive of gas pipelines doing the same?
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Here we go again, our Tamworth region is now probably entering another drought situation, and what's the council done about it, stuff all.
I fully agree and commend Cr Mark Rodda, in saying council really needs to let go of the past and concentrate on real issues, instead of whinging about ones that are now a memory. Issues like a water recycling plant that will bring water to a higher standard for industry to use.
Industry in this town probably use nearly 50 per cent allocated. Just imagine if this was recycled for them, the town would be a lot better secure.
Time for talk and politics is over, action is needed to secure this region's water in a positive way.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
Some may argue that as I no longer live on a farm I have no right to comment on the issue of regional Australia accommodating renewable energy infrastructure. ("Protestors bringing renewable energy concerns to summit", NDL 12/8)
But here in my street of terrace houses I have learnt it's possible to accommodate many things without loving them; my yard, for example, has no sunlight in winter and my neighbours mostly have two-plus cars [one has nine] parked in our narrow street. We have extraordinarily ugly train lines in the sky, along with power and NBN lines. Nearby, a 15-storey development is mooted and the Victorian government is talking about removing the right of citizens to object if social housing is included. (Although understandable, this is a real worry.) Noise is non-stop.
The awful truth is that humans everywhere have made a mess and the terrible consequences of global heating being experienced in the northern hemisphere are just a taste of the future.
Of course, no one wants to lose what we have enjoyed to now; our benign climate and the comfortable life it gave us, but sadly the existing carbon pollution means we already have. (And nuclear energy is an expensive, slow, water-hungry and unnecessary distraction, especially in sunny, wide Australia.) If we are to hope for a safe-ish climate a few decades from now, we, all of us, must somehow work together to get rid of fossil fuels and support renewables, even if we don't love them.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
One wonders as to why Albanese and his followers are slowly but surely degenerating our country.
Are his devotees aware of this misery of are they just plain stupid, ignorant or mesmerised by this git?
Albanese is a poseur, a dictator and a solipsist.
This phrase explains the Albanese ethology: 'vox et praeterea nihil' Latin it means 'a voice and nothing more, a fine speech without matter, a mere display of words'.
Any disputers?
Greg Daley, Limbri
The film Oppenheimer provides an opportunity to reflect on some history and look to the future. However, an important Australian aspect was omitted. A year before the Manhattan Project was established two physicists, Otto Frisch and Rudolf Peierls revealed to the eminent Australian physicist Mark Oliphant in London that an airborne atomic bomb, previously thought too heavy, was in fact possible. It was not until Oliphant flew to America and met with Oppenheimer that the London work was taken seriously, and bomb construction was undertaken.
From 1946 to 1996, the US, UK and France detonated 318 nuclear devices in the Pacific region including Maralinga in South Australia. The Maralinga tests failed to adequately consider the presence of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara people.
A delegation of Maralinga survivors and relatives recently visited Canberra urging the government to sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The treaty was adopted in 2017 with the backing of 122 countries. Six years later, the treaty has been signed by 95 state parties and ratified by 68. While Australia is not one of these, in 2018, the Australian Labor Party adopted a resolution committing it to ratify the TPNW in government. It was moved by Anthony Albanese.
For the sake of young Australians already concerned about climate change, ratifying the treaty is one way the government can send a signal of hope for the future. It must be done.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Koalas, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. That's less than 27 years away. In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer likely on the way, fire risk is heightened. The last fires burnt 5.5 million hectares in New South Wales, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas. We must protect what forest remains. It is therefore completely inappropriate for logging or other development to be continuing in areas known to contain Koalas or other endangered species. Both an updated Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act and a nation-wide transition to a sustainable plantation timber industry are desperately needed.
Amy Hiller, Kew
