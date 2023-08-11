Of course, no one wants to lose what we have enjoyed to now; our benign climate and the comfortable life it gave us, but sadly the existing carbon pollution means we already have. (And nuclear energy is an expensive, slow, water-hungry and unnecessary distraction, especially in sunny, wide Australia.) If we are to hope for a safe-ish climate a few decades from now, we, all of us, must somehow work together to get rid of fossil fuels and support renewables, even if we don't love them.