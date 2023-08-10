The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Bush Summit puts political spotlight on Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 11 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The region's mayors will be looking for assurance existing and future funding for local projects will get the go-ahead when Prime Minister Albanese touches down in Tamworth for the Bush Summit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.