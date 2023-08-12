Tamworth Regional Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and Gunnedah Shire Council have joined forces with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment with the support of the NSW Department of Education to deliver a free Water Industry Showcase Day, to be held on Wednesday, September 6, at the Calala Water Treatment Plant.
Students will have the opportunity to discover the roles and meet the people who protect water supplies and help it get from the river to taps and protect the environment across the region. The program includes a number of hands-on activities displaying the innovation and processes that are involved in a water industry career.
"We hope the showcase will encourage students to consider a career in the water industry, either through traineeships, school-based traineeships, or full time employment," Tamworth Regional Council Director of Water and Waste Bruce Logan said.
"Council staff do an incredible job maintaining our water infrastructure and delivering drinking water to our residents and businesses.
"As with many industries, attracting staff to the field has been a challenge in recent years, and we hope this showcase can lay the building blocks for a career in water for interested students."
The collaboration for the project kick-started in June when representatives from Councils across the state travelled to Parkes to attend the 2023 Local Government NSW Water Management Conference, in an opportunity to learn about technical innovations and share practice in water governance and management.
The conference also provided an opportunity to meet with Council's in the area and brainstorm ways to encourage school-leavers into careers in the water industry.
Across the region, Tamworth Regional Council can produce more than 50 million litres of high quality drinking water per day.
This water is drawn from three dams, five rivers and a series of local bores.
Our community receives water that has been through a careful treatment process which takes place at facilities in Tamworth, Manilla, Barraba, Nundle, Bendemeer and Attunga.
Individuals can register to attend the day at https://bit.ly/water-careers-showcase
