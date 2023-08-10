A TAMWORTH man has admitted to stabbing another man in the head with a needle during a brawl.
Kane John Smith-Croft appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth District Court when he pleaded guilty to wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The matter was originally listed for trial after Smith-Croft denied the charge, but he changed his plea when he was arraigned in the district court this week.
The wounding offence relates to an incident on October 28, 2021, where Smith-Croft stabbed a 32-year-old man in the head with a bodkin needle.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Local Court previously heard the man was put into an induced coma and flown to Newcastle hospital for surgery.
Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) solicitor Max Dixon handed up a fresh indictment, as well as a statement of signed agreed facts to the court.
He told the court, given the guilty plea, there would be no further proceedings on a related charge of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Smith-Croft has also pleaded guilty to one count of affray.
In court, public defender Stuart Bouveng asked for the sentence hearing to be adjourned for a number of weeks while the defence waits for a psychological report to be prepared.
Judge Andrew Coleman listed the matter for sentencing next month, but asked the parties to relist the matter if it wasn't ready to proceed on the day.
"It may not be ready, or it may be ready a bit sooner," he said.
Smith-Croft made no application for bail and will remain in custody until the matter returns to court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.