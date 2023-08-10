The Northern Daily Leader
Kane John Smith-Croft to be sentenced in Tamworth District Court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Kane Smith-Croft appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court. Picture file
A TAMWORTH man has admitted to stabbing another man in the head with a needle during a brawl.

