It was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" that Sarah Pannowitz cherishes as one of her most prized memories.
For some five months, the Tamworth apprentice carpenter worked and then travelled in Canada.
The working holiday occurred last year, with Pannowitz - or Panno to her mates - first based at a summer camp in Ontario. As a senior staffer, she supervised children in a host of activities. The 22-year-old arranged it through Camp Canada.
And when it was over, she spent a month travelling across the country with her mother Tracey, which she described as "super special", before returning to Tamworth, her beloved Swans and her apprenticeship.
Pannowitz, who will line up against Gunnedah in the qualifying final at Wolseley Oval on Saturday, August 12, described the trip as "unreal" and "amazing". It exceeded her expectations.
"I would 100 per cent do it again, but happy to be home," she said.
Working at the camp was "so rewarding", the McCarthy Catholic College alumnus said, adding. "Just a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I would highly recommend anyone to do it."
Read also:
Pannowitz said the trip was borne out of her desire for change.
"I'd been a year out of school and wanted to travel or do something," she said. "And I came across Camp Canada, and signed up and got accepted.
"And the next thing, I was in Canada. I just took a leap, and it worked out."
In 2019, Pannowitz took another big leap when she joined the Swans.
And on Saturday, August 5, when the Swans beat the Roos by seven points in a final round clash at No. 1 Oval, she became only the second Swans women to play 50 games.
Honestly, the reason why I'm still not over in Canada is the Swannies and my job.
She captained the side in that match, in the absence of Madison Sharp, the first 50-gamer. The win secured the Swans the Abbott-George Cup.
"Honestly, the reason why I'm still not over in Canada is the Swannies and my job. I just love it all so much," Pannowitz said.
As for the Swans premiership chances, she said she had "nothing but confidence in the girls".
"And having won this [Abbott-George] Cup, it's a big positive leading into the finals. And I don't see why we can't win the big dance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.