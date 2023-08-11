The Northern Daily Leader
Carissa Carroll released from custody after appeal in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Carissa Carroll appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court when she successfully appealed her prison sentence. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A WOMAN has been released from jail early on appeal after she bashed another woman and assaulted a child outside a Tamworth supermarket.

