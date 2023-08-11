A WOMAN has been released from jail early on appeal after she bashed another woman and assaulted a child outside a Tamworth supermarket.
Carissa Carroll appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court when she successfully appealed her 18-month prison sentence for two separate assaults.
The 22-year-old, who punched a woman 15 times and shoved an 11-year-old in the chest, told the court she now knows she needs to "be the bigger person".
Carroll said the 18 days she had spent in custody had helped her reflect on her actions, and had given her the drive to become a better person for her family.
READ ALSO:
"It's unfair to them that my selfish and selfless acts is what cause me to be here," Carroll told the court, while visibly upset.
The 22-year-old was sentenced to the prison term in Tamworth Local Court last month after she assaulted the woman and child outside Coles, in South Tamworth, in April this year.
During that sentencing hearing, the local court heard Carroll removed her nose ring, bracelet and earrings while she waited for the victim to come out of the supermarket.
Five of the 15 punches hit the woman on the head, which resulted in bruising and swelling.
She was charged with two counts of common assault.
At the time of the supermarket brawl, Carroll was on a good behaviour order for a separate assault at the Ampol service station on Gunnedah Road.
In January, the 22-year-old punched an employee in the face and broke her glasses, after a scuffle broke out about a can of coke.
Carroll was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and destroying or damaging property.
She was sentenced to the 18-month prison term for the assaults in July, which included a non-parole period of nine months.
During Carroll's appeal this week, the district court heard the 22-year-old had run away from home at a young age, and started drinking and taking drugs as a young teenager.
Carroll also said she had been put into protection during her time in custody after she was assaulted and burnt with hot water.
The 22-year-old told the court if she was released she wanted to take part in an anger management program, and drug and alcohol counselling.
Judge Andrew Coleman said Carroll had given evidence she had learnt she needs to walk away from heated situations.
"She must temper her anger and deal with things in a different way," he said.
Judge Coleman said for a young woman with her whole life ahead of her she deserved some "leniency".
He allowed her appeal, and varied the sentence to release Carroll from custody.
He re-sentenced her to a 12-month prison term to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order, or ICO.
As part of the sentence, Carroll must be of good behaviour; stay away from drugs and alcohol; participate in programs or treatment as directed; and complete 50 hours of community service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.