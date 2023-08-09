Though he is currently in good spirits, a long road to recovery awaits Marika Kuriyalavou.
The North Tamworth Bears' Fijian import spent most of this week at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, after an illegal high shot during Saturday's major semi-final against the Moree Boars left the second-rower with what was described at the time as a "shattered" jaw.
"The break in his jaw was a clean break either side," Bears coach Paul Boyce said.
"It was literally hanging. And what's worse is he's looking at probably about a $20,000 medical bill."
The high shot was landed by Kuriyalavou's opposite number, Moree's Aaron Robinson, who Boyce said was "very apologetic" in the aftermath.
Nonetheless, Robinson was sent off immediately following the incident and Boyce said it was "disappointing" to lose Kuriyalavou in such gruesome fashion so early in the game.
An ambulance soon arrived at Boughton Oval to take the Fijian to the Moree hospital, and from there he was airlifted to Newcastle and underwent immediate surgery.
Soon after the game, North Tamworth's fellow Fijian imports Livinai Tuicakau and Misaele Vakacegu drove to John Hunter to stay with Kuriyalavou for the duration of his time in hospital.
They were joined by Vakacegu's fiancee, Isabella McKinley, who Boyce said had been "really good in terms of supporting Marika".
"He's got no family over here, so it's a really tough thing for him to be going through," he said.
"Especially with only friends to rely on, no family."
Kuriyalavou will require further surgery on the jaw, and Boyce said the doctors could not give an exact recovery time, but the estimate was roughly six to eight weeks.
The injury would obviously impact his ability to continue working at Multiquip, so the Bears have elected to hold a fundraiser on grand final day to help Kuriyalavou with his medical bills.
"We as a club have spoken to Multiquip, and they're going to do everything they can to support him in terms of giving him lighter duties, so when he is capable of coming back to work, there's something he can do," Boyce said.
"I'm not sure when he can go back to work, let alone how he's going to pay for the surgery ... all those medical bills will rack up and prevent him from one: going to work; two: playing footy; and three: sending money to his family [in Fiji], which is his whole reason for being over here.
"If anybody wants to help fundraise, they can contact the club."
