Angry residents have made their voices heard as they seek to block plans for a new hard-rock quarry in Kingswood, about 10km South of Tamworth.
"The quarry has been met with pretty strong opposition from the Kingswood residents," Kingswood local Hester Fraser-Walmsley said.
Ms Fraser-Walmsley, alongside about 60 of her neighbours, came up to Tamworth on Tuesday, August 8, to hold a public forum and share their concerns about the proposed Strathmore Quarry with Tamworth Regional Council.
"As part of this process we've become aware that the people who own the land initially wanted to have it re-zoned and subdivided for residential use, but for whatever reason that path was looking difficult for them, which is why they're investigating the quarry option," Ms Fraser-Walmsley said.
She said the locals would much prefer new homes to go up in that area instead of a quarry.
Co-owner of the land Scott Waters confirmed to the Leader he prefers the residential option.
"We'd much prefer a re-zoning than a quarry, but we've got to make a living in the meantime," Mr Waters said.
He said he believes council will re-zone the land eventually, but from his understanding it's not part of council's "immediate plans".
"We've had discussions with them and we believe it will happen, but in the meantime there's a great source there and we thought we'd utilise it while we could. If we do get a re-zoning we have agreed to cease operations on the quarry within a certain time," Mr Waters said.
"We'd be doing everything we could to minimise the effects on the community anyway. I live on the farm and I want to live with the other residents here and get on with them."
The proposed hard-rock quarry would be built on Spains Lane adjacent to two other existing quarries, about 2km up the road from the four-star Stockmans Motel and within line-of-sight for some of the area's residential properties.
Residents were made aware of plans for the quarry in June when they awoke to find informational flyers in their mail boxes.
Mr Waters previously told the Leader he personally delivered the letters as part of a proactive effort to keep the community informed, and that the quarry is "purely an idea" at this stage.
Ironically, his company's efforts to address residents' concerns have given locals the chance to bend council's ear while the company itself - Oats Block Pty Ltd - has only just gotten started preparing its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
"We don't know any more at this stage. We've only just started looking at some quotes on studies for the EIS," Mr Waters said.
An EIS can take anywhere from one to three years to complete, and is required for the company to be able to put a Development Application (DA) forward to council.
Ms Fraser-Walmsley said while it may be a bit early for the community to bring the issue to council, it's hard to know at what point to make their opinions known.
"I think the issue here is that it's quite a convoluted process. It's hard for the residents, who are regular people living our lives, to understand the process through which these projects get final approval," she said.
"It's hard for us to have our voice heard at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum, and that's frustrating. It's not really the council's fault, it's got to go through NSW Department of Planning and Development, and all of these steps are quite complicated."
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed council staff have had a pre-DA discussion with the quarry's developers, but can not make comments on the project's viability until a DA has been submitted.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
