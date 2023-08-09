The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gomeroi people call for end to Santos' Narrabri CSG project

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
August 10 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"WHY shouldn't we protect the Pilliga?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.